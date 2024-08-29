Fear at the edge of Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad

There is fear at the edge of Durgam Cheruvu in Amar Society as the residents have received notices from the deputy collector of Serilingampally Mandal asking the property owners to remove structures within the partly buffer zone of the lake. Among the recipients of the notices, include Tirupathi Reddy, brother of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, whose residence and office are located in the area.

“We have been living here for the past 23 years. We have all the permissions. This is an approved layout with all the amenities. How can the government say that this is encroachment after so many years,” said Vani, a resident who has her home at the edge of the lake.

All the houses in the Amar Society have been marked with a red ‘F’ sign to show the full tank level of the lake. The residents of these houses now say this is unfair treatment as they didn’t know about the violation all these years.

At the residence and office of Mr. Reddy, bouncers shooed away photographers and cameramen.

The notice has been served under the AP Water, Land and Trees Act 2002 invoking section 23 (2): “Therefore you are hereby directed to remove the structure/encroachment within partly buffer zone of Durgam Cheruvu water body within 30 (days) from the date of receipt of this notice failing which action will be taken for removal of said structure/encroachment.”

“I have been working here for the past 15 years. How can they say it is encroachment. I will lose my job,” said Ashok, who works at one of the homes marked with F.

