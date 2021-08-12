Hyderabad

FCI celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’

Schoolchildren who participated in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations at Bapu Ghat, Hyderabad.  

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, in connection with ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, Food Corporation of India, regional office, Hyderabad has conducted drawing/painting competition for children at Bapu Ghat, Langarhouse, on Wednesday.

Bapu Ghat in Langarhouse is one of the 11 places in the country where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed. The site was chosen at the confluence of the Musi-Esi rivers.

The organising staff and children paid homage to the Gandhi statue at Bapu Ghat and the children were also taken to the museum there , which has about 400 photographs depicting the life and times of the Father of the Nation.


