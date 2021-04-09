FCI agrees to procure 80% boiled rice 20% raw rice from TS this season

TSCSC Chairman says they are likely to procure 80 lakh tonnes paddy this rabi season

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has agreed to procure 80% boiled rice and 20% raw rice from Telangana this rabi (yasangi) season following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s request with it, Chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation M. Srinivas Reddy has stated here on Thursday.

He, however, suggested the farming community not to grow common grade (doddu rakam) paddy from which boiled rice is processed, from the next season as the FCI was not willing to procure it.

It was unwilling to accept boiled rice from Telangana this season but had agreed after much persuasion.

Explaining the FCI’s reluctance to take boiled rice from Telangana, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the agency used to procure boiled rice from the State for supply in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal. However, those States were producing required quantities of common grade paddy and as a result the FCI was seeking only raw rice, processed from fine varieties of paddy, from Telangana.

Keeping in mind such changing scenario, the farmers were required to grow only those crops which have demand in the market, the TSCSC Chairman said.

He further stated that in spite of the financial constraints of the State government, the Chief Minister had agreed to take up paddy procurement this season and the government had given guarantee for borrowing ₹20,000 crore by the corporation for the purpose.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy stated that the TSCSC would open 6,575 procurement centres to purchase paddy from farmers this season at support price, provided they bring the produce with fair average quality specifications such as maximum moisture content of 17% and chaff up to 3% among others. As on Thursday, a total of 179 purchase centres were opened in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Khammam and Suryapet districts.

Stating that it was only Telangana that was procuring entire paddy produced (brought to market) since 2014-15, the TSCSC Chairman said the government (corporation) had procured 3.93 crore tonnes of paddy till 2020-21 kharif season with a cost of ₹68,000 crore. The paddy production this year was estimated to be 2.37 crore tonnes including 1.05 crore tonnes in kharif and 1.32 crore tonnes in rabi.