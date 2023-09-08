Father-son duo crushed to death by speeding truck

September 08, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - MANCHERIAL

A dairy farm worker and his seven-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding truck at Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district on Thursday.

The victims were identified as J. Saikumar, 36, and his son Lakshman,7, of Anantharam village in Medak district, police said.

Saikumar from Medak district was working in a dairy unit at Rendlaguda village in Jannaram mandal. Saikumar, his wife Manjula, and son Lakshman were waiting at the bus stop to board a bus to Jagtial when the incident occurred.

Manjula, who was standing next to the duo, had a narrow escape, sources said. The driver of the truck, who was allegedly drunk, lost control of the vehicle resulting in the ghastly road accident.

The speeding truck fatally knocked down the father-son duo before ramming into an electric pole on the roadside. The Jannaram police registered a case and are investigating.