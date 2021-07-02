Father of LeT ‘terrorists’ served in the Indian Army

Mohammed Musa Khan

Hyderabad

02 July 2021 21:45 IST

Mohammed Musa Khan fought 3 wars against Pakistan, and one against China

Retired Indian Army soldier Mohammed Musa Khan, father of Nasir Khan and Imran Khan, alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who are accused in the Bihar’s Darbhagan parcel bomb explosion case, said that if his two sons are proved guilty, they can be shot dead.

Musa Khan from Mohalla Kayasthawada in Kairana in Shamli district claims that he fought three wars against Pakistan and one against China in 1962.

Choked with emotions, he said patriotism runs in his blood and if his two of fours sons are working against the nation in collision with forces inimical to the country, they should rather be shot dead than to carry the stigma of anti-national.

“I am a heart patient,” he said.

While Musa’s house was locked, the entire locality was in a state of shock after learning about Imran and Nasir through the media. Musa runs a fair price shop in the town.

The accused has two elder brothers and a sister, Mohammed Feroz Khan and Mohammed Farooq Khan, both are well-settled back home.

While Nasir came to Hyderabad 20 years ago and was into ready-made cloth business, his younger brother Imran came to the city a few months ago. They were in touch with their LeT handler from Pakistan over encrypted communication platforms and took instruction on how to prepare the chemical bomb which was planted on the train on June 15 - which went off at Darbhanga railway station on June 17.

They aimed to cause an explosion and fire in a running passenger train resulting in huge loss of life and property. Nasir Khan visited Pakistan in the year 2012 and received training from LeT handlers in fabrication of IED from locally available chemicals.

The brothers along with their associates from Kairana -- Mohd Salim Ahmed alias Haji Salim and his son Kafil alias Kafeel, were arrested by the National Investigation Agency, who took them to Patna for further probe into the case.