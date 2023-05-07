ADVERTISEMENT

Father-daughter duo appear for NEET-UG at separate exam centres in Khammam

May 07, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Satheesh Babu, an engineering and MBA graduate, turned up for the exam brimming with confidence even as his daughter took the exam at a different centre

The Hindu Bureau

A college staff member checking the hall tickets of students taking NEET-UG at an examination centre in Secunderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Nurturing his ambition of joining MBBS course, R. Satheesh Babu, a 49-year-old faculty member of a competitive exams coaching centre appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 at an exam centre in Khammam while his daughter Joshika took the NEET-UG exam at another centre in the town on Sunday.

The father-daughter simultaneously appeared for the exam at separate centres with unflagging zeal to crack the highly competitive entrance test.

Mr Satheesh Babu, an engineering and MBA graduate, turned up for the exam brimming with confidence to realise his ambition of studying MBBS course.

He was one among 1,660 candidates who took the NEET-UG exam at the designated centre in Harvest Public School in Khammam on Sunday.

The exam went off smoothly amidst fool-proof arrangements made by the authorities concerned.

His daughter appeared for the exam at the centre in Blooming Minds school in Khammam.

