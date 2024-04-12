ADVERTISEMENT

Father bludgeoned to death by son in a spat over mobile phone

April 12, 2024 02:36 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

A retired employee of the Singareni collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was bludgeoned to death, with a pestle, allegedly by his son following an altercation over mobile phone in Ramakrishnapur village of Mandamarri mandal in Mancherial district around Thursday midnight.

The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Rayamallu, a native of Ramakrishnapur. According to the police, the accused identified as 25-year-old Rakesh who allegedly battered his father Rayamallu with a pestle when the latter reportedly chided him for excessive use of his mobile phone during a verbal spat at their residence late on Thursday night.

Rayamallu sustained a serious head injury resulting in his instant death, sources said. A case was registered at Ramakrishnapur police station. A search is on to nab the accused who is absconding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US