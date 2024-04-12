Father bludgeoned to death by son in a spat over mobile phone

April 12, 2024 02:36 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

A retired employee of the Singareni collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was bludgeoned to death, with a pestle, allegedly by his son following an altercation over mobile phone in Ramakrishnapur village of Mandamarri mandal in Mancherial district around Thursday midnight.

The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Rayamallu, a native of Ramakrishnapur. According to the police, the accused identified as 25-year-old Rakesh who allegedly battered his father Rayamallu with a pestle when the latter reportedly chided him for excessive use of his mobile phone during a verbal spat at their residence late on Thursday night.

Rayamallu sustained a serious head injury resulting in his instant death, sources said. A case was registered at Ramakrishnapur police station. A search is on to nab the accused who is absconding.