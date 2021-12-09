Fate of Nampally Serai hangs in balance

GHMC panel gives assent to construction of dorm for women

The heritage structure of Nampally Serai is in cross-hairs after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s Standing Committee gave assent to construction of a Transit Dorm for women at the location.

The Standing Committee resolution approved on December 8: “Construction of new RCC building for proposed transit dorms with 187 beds for women at Nampally Serai.”

However, the resolution is ambiguously worded: “Dismantling old dilapidated building/office rooms and using the existing vacant land behind the existing heritage structure by including the provisions for firefighting system, building elevation… The Central and State governments’ share will be arrived to proposed 60:40 ratio after obtaining necessary administrative sanction from the government.”

Nampally Serai was included in the list of protected heritage structures by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department in 2006 via GO Ms No. 185. Earlier, when the State government planned to demolish the Irrum Manzil, another Grade IIB heritage structure, the Telangana High Court scuppered the State’s plan. “Even if a part of the heritage building is being retained, the proposal has to be approved by the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) before implementation,” says Sajjad Shahid of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

“The HC had ruled that Regulation 13 stands and the only body that can take a decision regarding this would be the HCC. But the newly-constituted HCC doesn’t follow the norms laid for constitution of HCC as per the statute,” said Mr. Shahid, adding that demolition of the heritage structure would be contempt of court.

The double-storied Nampally Serai was built along with the railway station for the Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway. While the station began functioning from 1907, the serai was completed sometime in 1910. Also known as Tipu Khan Serai after its benefactor Tipu Khan, an equestrian trainer for the Sixth Nizam, there is an attached masjid called Masjid-e-Tipu Khan Serai across the road.

“This is part of an ongoing effort to erase the city’s heritage. First they stop maintenance and once the building looks old they abandon it and the next step is a plan to demolish it. It will be big loss for the city if this plan goes ahead,” said convenor of INTACH Anuradha Reddy.