Fatalities in road accidents drop

There has been a 23% drop in road accidents which resulted in fatalities in the first six month of this year as compared to the same period last year in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits.

According to the police, the decrease in deaths was a result of identifying 60 black spots and accident-prone areas after accident data of 2019 was analysed and, as a result, corrective measures were taken. Joint inspections with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited, and National Highways Authority of India, among other stakeholders, were conducted.

The percentage drop translates to a decrease of 31 fatalities as compared to last year.

According to the police, there were 106 fatalities in road accidents this year. These include 90 deaths which were caused by overspeeding, eight on account of drunk driving, two each because of negligence and driving on the wrong side of the road, and four deaths that were caused by dogs crashing into vehicles.

However, there was an increase in some traffic rule violations such as riding without helmet.

While 2019 saw 18,12,198 such violations, this year 22,26,625 were recorded.

Similarly, the number of dangerous driving cases also spike from last year’s 25,852 to 89,871 this year.