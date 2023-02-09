Fastest street-legal car unveiled in Hyderabad

February 09, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao gave it a miss but the unveiling of Pininfarina Battista at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Thursday was a splashy affair.

Hyderabad got to see the fastest street-legal electric car on roads that goes from 0-100 kmph in two seconds. It can come to stop at that speed in 31 metres. However, Team Mahindra will race a different car at the E-Prix on February 11 near Necklace Road.

“This design will make future cars better. The design, the power train, the software and technology is closely integrated and is a benchmark,” said Automobili Pininfarina chief production and engineering officer Paolo Dellacha at the event.

“This is a design masterpiece and can be emulated for the next 100 years,” Gurupratap B. of Mahindra and Mahindra said.

