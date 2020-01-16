FASTag norms relaxed for 30 days for two toll plazas in Telangana

Two toll plazas in Telangana along with 65 toll plazas across the country were given exemption for another 30 days to convert ‘FASTag lane of fee plaza’ into hybrid lanes for collecting cash and facilitating smooth flow of traffic.

Of 17 toll plazas in the State, Panthangi toll plaza on National Highway 65 and Raikal of NH 44 have been given permission to convert 25% of ‘FASTag lanes’ into hybrid lanes to collect cash for the next 30 days.

The Road Ministry has relaxed the FASTag norms, following the request of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to give exemption to 65 toll plazas with high cash transactions to facilitate smooth flow of traffic. These toll plazas are allowed by the Ministry to convert up to 25% of ‘FASTag lane of fee Plaza’ into hybrid lanes for 30 days more.

NHAI had set up special counters in some restaurants too on Hyderabad-Vijayawada (NH 65), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (NH-44) and Hyderabad-Warangal (NH-163) to sell FASTag for hassle free travel, apart from special counters near toll plazas.

Yet in view of piling up of traffic near some toll plazas, the exemption was given temporarily for 30 more days only to convert up to 25% of FASTag lanes into hybrid lanes to collect cash from those vehicle drivers who did not get the FASTag for their vehicles.