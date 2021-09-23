‘Fast-track court will try rape-murder case’

NALGONDA

23 September 2021 22:30 IST

Protest by women’s wings of parties held

Expressing shock over the rape and murder of a 54-year-old woman from Mushampally, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said all measures would be taken to deliver justice to the family through a fast-track court.

“It is very unfortunate. The case trial will be done through a fast-track court. The police too are collecting important evidence that will lead to conviction of the accused,” he said, speaking to media persons outside the district hospital on Thursday.

Mr. Reddy, joined by local legislator K. Bhupal Reddy, visited the hospital and condoled the bereaved family.

Huge protests by voluntary organisations and women wings of political parties marked the day, including bombarding Mr. Reddy with questions outside the hospital.

According to leaders of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, liquor abuse in villages, even through unauthorised liquor vends and absence of inspection by the Excise department, was one of the contributing factors for the crime.

As the victim hailed from the Arya Vysya community, and earned livelihood through a kirana store at Mushampally, several shopkeepers in the town downed their shutters on Thursday to protest the act. Scores of community elders and leaders, took out rallies in the town to condemn the crime. They later submitted a representation to Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath.

Later in the evening, State Women’s Commission chairperson Sunitha Laxma Reddy visited the victim’s family at Mushampally.

Meanwhile, the Nalgonda police produced the two accused in the rape and murder – 38-year-old Bakkathatla Lingaiah and 29-year-old Yerpujalla Shankar – before media

They were remanded in judicial custody.