Fast, furious and frequently fatal

It is not unusual for people driving in the city post 10 p.m. to be nervous as speeding vehicles zoom past them every now and then. But when vehicles of high engine capacity are driven on roads that are not designed for high speed, motorists tend to lose control.

On November 27, two students died after the car they were travelling in hit a pole in Rajendranagar limits.

Vulnerable stretches

Usually, the menace of overspeeding on city roads is observed at night when the roads are deserted. Most instances are reported on Jubilee Hills check post to Banjara Hills Road Number 10 route, apart from many roads and flyovers which run from Begumpet to Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam to Tolichowki, Biodiversity Park road-Gachibowli-Lingampally and Kukatpally-Miyapur-BHEL roads.

During the day, overspeeding is rampant on Outer Ring Road (ORR) and National Highways or State Highways. Traffic police officials of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates say they are employing measures such as use of speed guns and CCTV cameras along with algorithm to calculate speed of vehicles besides conducting awareness programmes. Besides, they coordinate with other departments to improve road infrastructure like placing medians, land markings, signage etc., they added.

As a cautionary measure, Rachakonda Traffic DCP N. Divyacharan Rao says, they have started to display speed of a vehicle alongside registration numbers on electronic boards placed on ORR which runs from Bongulur to Ghatkesar and Bongulur to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. The initiative is titled ‘Your Speed’.

“People tend to overspeed when they enter National Highways or ORR. We tried the ‘Your Speed’ initiative for over two months and it was a success. We plan to expand it to other routes. Besides, there are plans to install speed guns along with electronic boards to caution vehicle users,” adds Mr Rao.

While those driving bikes and cars have always the usual suspects, they are now joined by cabbies who are showing utter disregard to fellow motorist’ lives as they speed away on the roads.

Cyberabad Traffic DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar says three to four sensitisation programmes per week are conducted for cab drivers. “We focus on safe driving and following traffic rules,” he says, adding that signage notifying speed limits must be installed at regular intervals.

Barricades are installed in ‘S’ shape and speed guns are used to deter people from overspeeding at night, Hyderabad Traffic ACP Anil Kumar said. “Whenever we come across black spots (five accidents in 100-metre stretches), we inspect it to know the cause of accident and take appropriate measures,” he adds.