Fast food chain to support 100 restaurants, eateries

14 November 2021 00:13 IST

Fast food chain KFC on Friday said it will impart expertise and entrepreneurial support to 100 restaurants, food joints and eateries in the city under its India Sahyog programme.

To be offered in association with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and National Restaurant Association of India, the programme will support local restaurants to overcome challenges presented by a post-COVID scenario, it said.

Formulated to assist the participating restaurants in recovering their businesses, the India Sahyog programme consists of training modules on enhancing sales and customer service, food safety, hygiene, improving profitability and sanitation. The participants would be given certification by FSSAI, NRAI and KFC India upon finishing the modules.

India Sahyog is part of QSR brand’s global commitment to lend entrepreneurial support to small food business owners thus augmenting growth of the food industry in India. “We had a successful run with the first phase of the programme in Delhi and Bengaluru and look forward to support local restaurants in Hyderabad to overcome challenges presented by a post-COVID scenario. Our intention is to take the programme to more cities in coming months to fulfil our pledge of supporting 500 restaurants nationally by 2022,” said KFC India managing director Samir Menon.

Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials participated in the virtual event to launch the Hyderabad chapter of India Sahyog, KFC said in a release.