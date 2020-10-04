Farming with faith in the rain god

R. AvadhaniTEKUR (SANGAREDDY DISTRICT)

04 October 2020 23:14 IST

Ratnamma and her husband grow a variety of rain-fed millet crops every year

Byagari Ratnamma, a farmer in 40s, cultivates about four acres of land on the outskirts of Tekur village. She has planted about 25 varieties of millet crops including bobbarlu, togarlu, anumulu, korralu, taidalu, ulavalu, gongura, nuvvulu, gaddi nuvvunlu, pesarlu and minumulu.

During the months of April and May every year Ratnamma and her husband Tuljaram till their land with tractor as it would be very difficult to for bullocks to till the land spread with rocks, literally. They remove the rocks, weed, and start cultivation. They have been doing it for the past two-and-half decades or so. A major portion of the farm land in and around the village is full of rocks and it is a routine for them every year.

Surprisingly, there is no irrigation for them to cultivate all these crops and they are completely dependent on rains. Then how do they cultivate so many crops? Leaving their fate completely to nature and rain, they continue their job. Rain god has never ditched them. Always they happily take some crops home and the yield is more than sufficient for them to sell after keeping a portion for their consumption.

When there is no irrigation why do they cultivate so many crops? They have a right answer with them.

“We trust mother earth and rain god. Both of them are always with us and have blessed us. Out of the 25 crops we cultivate, at lest 15 crops give sufficient yield and thereby we will be on the safe side. Not only that, we sell the surplus yield and meet our expenditure,” Ms Ratnamma told The Hindu.