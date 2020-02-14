‘Farming is one of the most noble professions’

Farming is one of the most respectable and noble professions in the world, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday.

She wished that students who are pursuing agricultural education encourage their children to continue the farming profession as it promises huge potential in the years to come, particularly with value addition and processing of the produce.

The Governor visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Thursday and examined the teaching, research and extension activities of the university. After being welcomed by Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao, Registrar S. Sudheer Kumar and others, she offered floral tributes to Professor Jayashankar.

She interacted with rice scientists and watched a demo on mechanised paddy transplantation, mat nursery, direct seedling method and drum seeder method in paddy cultivation and visited the paddy poly house there. The VC explained about the new rice varieties developed by the university and their popularity among farmers in Telangana and neighbouring states.

Later, she visited the university’s Knowledge Management Center (KMC-Library), walking tunnels at horticulture garden, millet processing and incubation centre and natural dyes processing unit. She went around an exhibition showcasing various research schemes and innovative programmes of the university.

While interacting with students, the Governor said that agriculture was the first profession in the world. She noted that every agricultural graduate should be proud of their education as pursuing it was not only a degree but growing as feeders of the society. She asked students to take challenges whenever they get an opportunity and showcase their abilities.

Earlier, the VC explained to the Governor about the university activities with the help of a video presentation. He stated that the university was striving hard to serve farmers to make agriculture as a profitable vocation. She released booklets and CDs on package of practices in red gram and drip and sprinkler irrigation.