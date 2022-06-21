Farmers working in burnt sugarcane, paddy fields, at risk of chronic kidney disease

A multinational study including NIMS nephrologist concludes the finding

The study found that silica nanoparticles, apart from sugarcane fields, are found in burnt paddy fields, construction sites, mining areas, and also in deep borewell water. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

A multinational study including NIMS nephrologist concludes the finding

Farmers and daily wage labourers working in burned sugarcane could be at the risk of developing Chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu). A multinational original research article, including a nephrologist from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Telangana, India, has concluded that ‘human exposure to amorphous silica nanoparticles found in burned sugarcane fields could have a participatory role in chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology’.

Ash enriched in silica nanoparticles is generated when sugarcane fields are burned prior to harvesting. The original research article titled ‘Inhaled Silica Nanoparticles Causes Chronic Kidney Disease in Rats’ is published in American Journal of Physiology at end of May this year.

Specialists from India, United States, Nicaragua, Mexico, Thailand and other countries contributed to the study. Professor and head of Nephrology department at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Telangana, Dr Gangadhar Taduri is part of the team. The professor said that they have initiated the idea, which led to the discussion and the research article.

They have postulated that Silica nanoparticles (SiNPs) released during the burning of sugarcane have a role in CKDu. This hypothesis was tested by administering pristine SiNPs of the size present in sugarcane through the lung in rats. Amorphous SiNPs of 200 and 300 nm size were administered to rats by aspiration.

The research article concludes that Inhaled SiNPs causes chronic kidney injury that progresses despite stopping the SiNP administration. “These findings support the hypothesis that human exposure to amorphous silica nanoparticles found in burned sugarcane fields could have a participatory role in chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology,” as per the conclusion.

Dr Gangadhar said that apart from sugarcane fields, silica nanoparticles are found in burnt paddy fields, construction sites, mining areas, and also in deep borewell water. When the deep borewell water is used for paddy cultivation, the silica nanoparticles gets absorbed in the crop, which could cause CKDu.