Farmers will teach a lesson to Congress in Lok Sabha elections: KTR

January 24, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao said that farmers in Telangana were angry with the Congress government for its ‘failure’ to implement its promise to waive off farm loans up to ₹2 lakh soon after coming to power.

Nearly 70 lakh farmers in Telangana will teach the ruling Congress a fitting lesson in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said. Addressing the party’s social media warriors at a meeting held here on Wednesday, Mr. Rama Rao said, “It has been nearly one and a half months since the Congress came to power.”

“The Congress party’s election promise to waive off farm loans up to ₹2 lakh on the occasion of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9 still remained unfulfilled,” he charged.

Referring to the pre-poll promises made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to farmers during his Assembly election campaign last year, KTR alleged that the CM exhorted farmers to take loans worth ₹2 lakh promising to waive them off soon after coming to power. “A month has passed and February 9 is fast approaching. But the Congress government is still dilly-dallying on Rythu Bandhu,” Mr. Rao said.

“What happened to the promise of Rythu Bharosa?,” he said, taking a dig at Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for his reported ‘adverse’ comments against those raising the issue of not receiving Rythu Bandhu.

He exhorted the social media warriors of the party to amplify voices of citizens, espouse their cause and expose the failures of the ruling dispensation in implementing its promises.

Alleging that BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar miserably failed to develop the constituency during his tenure, he dared him for a public debate in Karimnagar.

He said the BRS will emerge triumphant from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, the traditional stronghold of the party. BRS senior leader and former Karimnagar MP B. Vinod Kumar also spoke.