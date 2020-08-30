Centre will ensure farmers get sufficient urea: Kishan

Union Minister of State G. Kishan Reddy releasing Yojana magazine on Sunday.

HYDERABAD

30 August 2020 23:31 IST

Union Minister promises promises to talk to Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has assured TS agriculture officials that he would talk to his Cabinet colleague and Minister of Fertilisers Sadanand Gowda on ensuring adequate supply of fertilisers for the farmers this season.

At a meeting with officials hosted at the Dilkusha Guest House on Sunday, the Minister directed officials to ensure that sufficient supply of urea and other material was made available to farmers, considering the favourable farm conditions and expected increase of agriculture operations.

The Centre had already agreed to supply 10.50 lakh tonnes of urea as sought and up to 7 lakh tonnes had been lifted by the farmers when the demand during the same time last year was 3.5 lakh tonnes only. Mr. Reddy also met Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy and discussed the stalled old city route, possible resumption of services from next week and lockdown issues.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Use technology’

Later, the Minister highlighted the importance of using advanced technology in creating awareness on welfare schemes of the Union government among the general public. Speaking with Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials here, he suggested using info- graphics which could easily attract the attention of the common man and give comprehensive information on all government scheme benefits.

The Minister released the September edition of 'Yojana', magazine of Publications division and witnessed the demonstration on the ‘Digital Media Publicity Van’ of the Regional Outreach Bureau. DG (South) S.Venkateswar, deputy director-news (AIR) Rahul Gowlikar, deputy director-news (DD) Surekha and others attended the meeting.