Farmers warn of intensive agitation

Ryots against closing procurement centres in State

The speakers at a roundtable organised by the CPI(M) district committee here on Friday warned of an intensive agitation on the lines of the ongoing steadfast stir by farmers on the borders of New Delhi if the State government fails to drop its alleged move to close the procurement centres in the State.

The roundtable attended by leaders of a host of farmers’ organisations has resolved to undertake mandal-level deekshas for five days from January 3 all over the district in protest against the Centre’s new farm laws and other “anti-farmer” policies.

Speakers representing various farmers’ groups pledged their unstinting support to the agitation being spearheaded by farmers on the Delhi borders against the new agricultural laws braving severe cold wave for the past one-and-a-half months.

They alleged that the farm laws enacted by the Centre will allow the big corporate firms to take control of the vast farm sector and thrive at the cost of millions of small and medium farmers across the country. Accusing the TRS dispensation in the State of contemplating to close the paddy procurement centres, they warned of a joint agitation by farmers’ organisations if the State government fails to drop the “anti-farmer” move.

The leaders of the farmers’ wings of the CPI (M), the CPI and the CPI (ML-ND) and others spoke on the occasion.

CPI (M) district secretary and Telangana Rythu Sangham State leader Nunna Nageswara Rao presided over the roundtable.