Farmers want village-level purchases to continue

In a way COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have benefited farmers in the State thanks to the government procuring agriculture produce at village level instead of agriculture market yards. This, according to the farmers, is a transparent process and even eliminated all chances of unscrupulous middlemen cheating the government.

In Adilabad district, it is only a few days since the government has started purchase of bengal gram through the Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd. (TS MARKFED) under the supervision of concerned Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS). “The process, however, has won the hearts of poor farmers who are not only saved of the trouble in transporting their produce to the market yards but has eliminated the role of middlemen who used to purchase the foodgrains from farmers at lower rate and sell it to the government at the higher minimum support price,” claimed Jainad PACS chairman B. Goverdhan Reddy.

“The sale of agriculture produce smuggled from Maharashtra has also stopped thanks to the government. We want this process to be continued in future also,” demanded Kallem Vishwajeet Reddy and Thotapalli Ramanna of Kapri in Jainad mandal, a bengal gram intensive area.

The preparation of the agriculture department at the start of the rabi season helped a lot in making the process a success. The department had made village wise list of farmers cultivating bengal gram and the extent agains the names of individual farmers.

This gave the government a fair idea of the produce that each farmer expected and needless to say it helped in making suitable preparations for marketing. The total arrivals of bengal gram in Adilabad district are expected to be about 5 lakh quintals of which nearly 1.5 lakh quintals has already been purchased.

“The start of purchase of maize will have more number of farmers seeking continuation of the village level purchase,” Mr. Goverdhan Reddy hoped, apparently happy for the farmers and proud of the government. The purchase of maize is slated to start in a few days and the quantum of produce is expected to be about 72,000 quintals.