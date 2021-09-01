Farmers, unemployed youth cheated by TRS govt.: BJP

HYDERABAD

01 September 2021

Agricultural lands being usurped in the name of development, says Bandi Sanjay

The TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should first answer to the Telangana people why free urea and loan waiver scheme has been denied to the farmers and to add to their woes, lands were being usurped in the name of development, said Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

“Farmers were in tears when I met them during the course of my ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ while recounting their difficulties, while the unemployed youth are angry for not getting the promised government jobs and no sign of the assured stipends. Telangana ‘Talli’ is in distress and needs to be rescued. My effort is on that direction and to provide succour to the poor and downtrodden once we throw out this dictatorial regime,” he told a public meeting in Chevella.

On his sixth day of the ‘mahapadaytra’, the BJP leader continued his interactions with the common people, who flocked to meet and greet him, and said he has every right to question the government for not fulfilling its election eve promises. “Mr. Rao’s sudden love for dalits should be seen in the right perspective as he did not tell us why a dalit was not a Chief Minister or the three acre land was not given to them. He can do any kind of trick but cannot stop our Eatala Rajender’s victory in Huzurabad,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said if BJP is called a ‘communal party’ for seeking the majority community votes, he wanted to know how the MIM went to Bihar and won a few seats solely campaigning for minority votes. “TRS leaders and Mr. Rao may need permission to visit old city or wish to remain silent if the majority community is badmouthed by the Majlis leaders, but we will not keep quiet. We are ready to hold a public meeting in Darussalam,” he said.

He also questioned why Chevella has been denied irrigation or drinking water facility despite projects being “designed and redesigned” spending thousands of crores of rupees. “It does not have a proper college and the pathetic state of bus stand is an indication of abject neglect of the government,” added the Karimnagar MP.

The Chief Minister’s Delhi visit is part of an act to convince people that the BJP Central leaders are close to him, but the reality is something else, he claimed. Senior leader P. Sudhakar Reddy, Ravindra Naik and others spoke.