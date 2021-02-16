Farmers uncertain over their future: Revanth

Loaded with Telangana satire, he delivers punchy speeches targeting the government as crowds respond with whistles airing slogans -- Jai Revanth, Jai Congress.

This has been a common feature at the roadside meetings of TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy during his ongoing 10-day Rajiv Rythu Bharosa Yatra from Achampet to Hyderabad covering several villages and towns.

But underneath their enthusiasm lies dejection and despair of the present situation and a sense of fear about their future, says Revanth. "I could sense during my interactions that farmers feel agriculture is not their future," he says adding both the Central and State governments have failed them with false promises.

“It's not just farmers but youngsters in villages too have lost the track. Liquor is flowing and children as young as 12 have got addicted to it,” he says as he walks along with hundreds of his followers and farmers in Kandukur mandal.

Farmers have been pouring out their woes about the lack of support to the crops lost and suppression if they raise their voice, he says adding that the three farm laws have now threatened the very survival of small and marginal farmers. "Where do they go if the governments cheat them to help crony capitalists," he asks.

During his roadside meetings, Mr Revanth doesn't hesitate to take on the TRS government as he asks why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had backtracked from his initial opposition to the farm laws. "If the CM is compromises, what confidence farmers will have," he asks.

During his speeches he recalls the contribution of the Congress party for the welfare of farmers. "Congress governments were always proactive with schemes like free power, subsidised fertilizer and support to crop loss," he says.

The Congress MP also attacks KCR saying ₹5,000 Rythu Bandhu is not the panacea to the farmers problems after denying them several benefits.

Mr Reddy says both the BJP and the TRS are one and the same and people have started realising the secret understanding.