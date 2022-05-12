Farmers try to stall survey for highway

Expansion will affect our fertile lands, they say

Tension prevailed at Rajaram and Potharam villages in Mallial mandal of Jagtial district on Thursday when a section of the aggrieved local farmers tried to stall the survey for the expansion of the Karimnagar-Jagtial section of the highway alleging that it entailed acquisition of their fertile agricultural lands, posing a serious threat to their livelihoods.

Several aggrieved farmers attempted to halt the survey by squatting in the agricultural fields abutting the highway near Rajaram-Potharam villages in the afternoon, sources said.

Commotion broke out when a section of the distraught farmers threatened to swallow pesticide, which they allegedly had carried with them in bottles, if the Revenue officials did not stop the survey forthwith.

Police personnel, who accompanied the Revenue staff, chased the protesting farmers and snatched the pesticide bottles from them, sources added.

Sources said that the survey resumed later in the day.

Officials concerned were not available for comment.