Farmers toe govt. line, take up regulated cropping

HYDERABAD

12 August 2020 23:16 IST

Cotton, paddy, red gram cover 92% of total cultivated extent this season

The farming community in Telangana has paid heed to the government’s advice and followed the latter’s regulated cropping pattern almost completely this Vaanakalam season, with 96% of the sowing and transplantation operations concluded already.

Cultivation of crops has been done on over 1.20 crore acres as on August 12 against the total planned area of over 1.25 crore acres for the season. “Except for some extent of paddy transplantation under projects in the Krishna Basin, the entire planned extent is covered without any hesitation. Perhaps, it’s for the first time in the country and may be in the world that regulated farming is being adopted,” Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy said.

The State government has mainly advised farmers to increase the extent of paddy, cotton and red gram and not to raise maize during the first crop season – Vaanakalam or kharif. Mr. Reddy, who also officiates as the Commissioner of Agriculture, told The Hindu: “The planned extents of the first three crops is almost on the dot and they also have heeded to the government advise on maize cultivation by restricting its cultivation for seed, green cob, sweet corn and baby corn needs of the market.”

The government has planned to discourage maize cultivation during the first crop season as the market demand for it is less and the threat of pest infestation including the fall army worm attack is high during Vaanakalam season. Against the normal extent of maize cultivation in 11.77 lakh acres during the season, it has been raised only on about 1.94 lakh acres this year so far this season.

“As advised by the government, farmers have raised cotton, paddy including about 25% extent with superfine varieties and red gram in higher extents this season. The three crops cover nearly 92% of the total extent covered in the Vaanakalam season already – over 1.10 crore acres out of over 1.20 crore acres”, the Agriculture Secretary said stating that it was possible by making available seed, fertilizer and investment (Rythu Bandhu) in time.

Another first

The Agriculture Production Commissioner said crop booking to enumerate the actual data on crops with farmer-wise and survey number-wise extent of crops was also taken up for the first time in the country. The farmers were now being sent text messages to check whether the recorded extent is correct so that it is rectified in case of any anomaly.