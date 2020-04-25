Farmers set fire to paddy

Yet again, farmers set fire to their paddy at a procurement centre in Boinpalli mandal headquarters alleging that the millers were deducting about 8 kg of weight in the name of chaff and moisture in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday.

The farmers said that they have been bringing paddy to the procurement centre only after cleaning and removing all wastage such as mud and chaff.

However, the millers were deducting at least 8 kg of weight in the name of chaff and moisture. The authorities concerned at the centre were apprised of the situation, but in vain.

Unable to bear the mental agony and harassment by millers, the farmers set fire to their produce by collecting dry grass and waste firewood. They demanded that the government take appropriate measures to avoid deduction during the weighting and protect the farmers and secure the MSP.

Incidentally, this is the second incident of farmers setting fire to the paddy in the district represented by Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao. Two days ago, irate farmers had set fire to their paddy in Thangallapalli mandal.