Farmers’ protests against draft master plan intensifies in Jagtial, Minister promises to revise draft plan

January 19, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Protests by aggrieved farmers continued unabated against the draft master plan of Jagtial town as the protesters organised “Vanta Vaarpu” (community lunch on roads) on the main thoroughfares on the periphery of Jagtial town on Thursday demanding scrapping of the draft master plan.

Aggrieved farmers belonging to Narsingapur, Mothe, Timmapur, Tippannapet, Hasnabad and Ambaripet villages surrounding Jagtial town have been agitating against the provisions of the draft master plan for the past few days.

They claim that the master plan contained detrimental provisions for acquisition of agricultural lands for industrial and recreational zones entailing loss of fertile agricultural lands, their sole source of livelihood.

The agitated farmers staged sit-in demonstrations at various points on the main roads on the outskirts of the district headquarters town on Thursday.

Leaders of various organisations representing farmers and agricultural workers, besides Opposition parties, expressed their solidarity with the ongoing agitation demanding exclusion of the agricultural lands from the draft master plan.

Even as the protests by the distraught farmers reached a fever pitch, Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar issued a statement on Thursday evening announcing that the draft master plan would be totally revised to exclude the villages located on the outskirts of Jagtial town from the plan.

The Minister, in the statement, said the draft master plan would be completely revised to shift the industrial, public, private sector, recreation zones to the government lands and to fully protect the interests of farmers.

The draft master plan released by the municipal department for the development of Jagtial town inviting suggestions and objections showed industrial, recreation, public and semi-public zones in some agricultural lands causing concern among local farmers and landowners in several villages adjoining the town.

“We can understand their concerns and they need not worry. We will take up the responsibility to safeguard the lands of farmers,” he said, appealing to the agitating farmers to call off protest.