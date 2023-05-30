Farmers protest against ‘slow pace’ of paddy procurement, demand purchase of entire rain-soaked paddy

May 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY/PEDDAPALLI

Hours after a sudden spell of unseasonal rain lashed parts of the old undivided Warangal and Karimnagar districts in the early hours of Tuesday, irate farmers staged sit-in protests in Manthani of Peddapalli district and Ghanapuram of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district demanding immediate procurement of the rain-soaked paddy to alleviate their woes.

A group of farmers dumped their paddy bags on the highway at Ghanapuram to press for speedy procurement of their paddy produce to mitigate the losses due to unseasonal rains.

One of them set ablaze a small heap of paddy in a symbolic protest against alleged exploitation by middlemen in connivance with errant rice millers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers, Bhupalpally constituency Congress party in-charge Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and a host of other leaders squatted on the highway along with the protesters for some time.

In Manthani, agitated farmers staged a demonstration in front of the Agricultural Market Committee in protest against alleged slow pace of paddy procurement at the designated paddy purchase centre.

They alleged that the delay in paddy procurement was subjecting them to untold hardships with unseasonal rains aggravating their woes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.