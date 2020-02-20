Farmers oppose trade deal with US

HYDERABAD

20 February 2020

Various farmers organisations of the State have expressed their opposition to any trade deal with the United States of America when its President Donald Trump pays a visit to the country on February 24 and 25.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, leaders of these organisations said they will not allow dairy, poultry and farming sector in general and farmers livelihoods to be threatened by American businesses.

The Indian government cannot be allowed to compromise with farmers interests, they said, and called upon farmers across the country to stay vigilant and protest against any deal with the US.

Those present included Vemulapalli Venkataramaiah of All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, Kiran Kumar Vissa of Rythy Swarajya Vedika, T. Sagar of Telangana Rythu Sangham and leaders of five other organisations.

Fears

They said reports indicated that the US government is pushing for increasing its export of dairy and poultry products into India and reduction of import tariffs on many agricultural products, including apples, almonds and its biggest crops -- maize, cotton, soyabean and wheat.

This would have an adverse impact on crores of farmer families in India who are dependent on them, they said.

They added that the Trump administration had already unilaterally taken a few key steps to the disadvantage of India like removal of Most Favoured Nation status and removal of India as a beneficiary developing nation under its Generalised System of Preference programme.

Irrespective of the rhetoric of the Indian government, the farmers and workers of India do not consider Trump as a friend of India.

So, they said that they are opposed to the red carpet laid out for him.