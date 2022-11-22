Farmers on the edge as tiger kills two more cows

November 22, 2022 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - ADILABAD

Panic among farmers in the villages near the Penganga river in Adilabad district over the movement of a tigress and its three cubs in the vicinity of human habitations refuses to subside as two ‘cattle kills’ were reported from Tamsi (K) village in Bheempur mandal in the district on Monday afternoon.

The recent incidents of tiger attacks on cattle in Bheempur and its surrounding mandals along the inter-State border with Maharashtra kept the farmers in the catchment areas of the Penganga river on the edge.

The killing of a tribal farmer by a suspected sub-adult male tiger in Wankidi mandal of the neighbouring Kumram Bheem Asifabad district last week heightened fears among local farmers, sources added.

A spate of sightings of a tigress and its three cubs at different locations in Bheempur mandal in the last fortnight as reported by local people prompted the forest department to set up two base camps at Tamsi (K) village to monitor the movement of tigers round the clock.

The forest staff subsequently analysed the pug marks and images captured in the camera traps as part of stepped-up vigil at Tamsi (K) and Pippalkoti villages.

The forest officials believe that the tigress and its three cubs originated from Tipeshwar wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district and wandering in and around the sprawling 1,200 acres of fallow lands with thick bushes acquired for construction of a balancing reservoir near the Penganga river in Bheempur mandal.

A 20-member strong protection force comprising animal trackers is maintaining a strict vigil at the two base camps on 24X7 basis in shift system as per the standard operating procedures, said Adilabad Forest Range Officer Gulab Singh.

Awareness programmes on safety precautions are being conducted simultaneously in the villages and cotton fields in the areas near Penganga river, he told The Hindu, allaying fears among farmers over tiger movement.