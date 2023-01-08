Farmers keep fingers crossed as cotton prices continue to fluctuate

January 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - WARANGAL/KHAMMAM

Even as cotton prices continue to fluctuate, the cotton farmers are keeping their fingers crossed in the midst of the current crop season.

As a result, the arrivals also dropped considerably in the major markets, including Enumamula, Khammam and Jammikunta, in the last fortnight, with many farmers holding back their cotton produce in anticipation of higher prices.

Cotton fetched ₹8,170 a quintal as against the minimum support price of ₹6,080 per quintal for medium staple (2022-23 season) at Enumamula agricultural market in Warangal on Friday, market sources said.

The price of the commodity hovered in the range of ₹7,100 to ₹8,300 a quintal in the last one week. The price fluctuation prompted many cotton farmers to withhold their cotton produce to sell the commodity sometime later this season, sources added.

On Friday, around 2,500 quintals of cotton arrived at the Enumamula market. During the corresponding period last year, the cotton arrivals peaked to 25,000 quintals a day.

The market sources attributed this trend to fluctuation in cotton prices which is associated with the factors of demand and supply of the natural fibre in the domestic and international markets.

In Khammam agriculture market, cotton, known as white gold in local parlance, fetched a record remunerative price of ₹12,001 per quintal to a farmer in March last year. At present, it is commanding a price in the range of ₹7,500 to ₹8,000 a quintal.

The sharp rise in prices of fertilizers, including potash and DAP, led to manifold increase in input cost, thereby affecting small and marginal cotton farmers the most, Telangana Rythu Sangham State leader Bonthu Rambabu said.

It is imperative to increase the MSP to ₹12,000 per quintal to ensure remunerative price to farmers, he said, adding that the cotton yield was down by 50% in several mandals of the old undivided Khammam district in the last kharif season due to unprecedented rainfall and pest attack.