Farmers fighting for the rights of all citizens: Brinda Karat

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat addressing a seminar on ‘Indian Constitution and Emerging Challenges’ organised by the SFI in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad

26 January 2021 23:38 IST

‘Once agri panel is dismantled, food security will be destroyed’

“A historic farmers’ march is underway on the streets of Delhi. Farmers are not fighting for their rights but for the rights of all citizens of the Republic,” said CPI-M leader Brinda Karat in the city on Tuesday, while speaking on ‘Indian Constitution and Emerging Challenges’.

“Once the Agriculture Market Produce Committee is dismantled, food security will be destroyed for the poor. Laws that protected workers are being dismantled. What is this fixed-term employment take it or leave it option?” asked Ms. Karat as she analysed various policy changes over the past few years.

“An attempt is being made to destroy the achievements of the freedom struggle. A blatant and naked attempt to destroy the Republic as we know it is happening now; word by word, leaf by leaf, practice by practice,” said Ms. Karat as she listed out various policy interventions from the amendment to citizenship laws to ‘love jihad’.

She added, “The ruling class has an alliance with patriarchy. The notion of ‘love jihad’ taps into the culture of patriarchy but is an assault on the Constitution and civil liberties. It violates Article 25 of Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion to all Indians.”

She spoke of the number of persons jailed in Uttar Pradesh and how the law was being copied by other states.

“We must also remember the people of India who stand up in defence of the constitutional values of equality, secularism and democracy. We must choose which side we are on,” she said.

The CPI-M leader on Tuesday asked the students in the audience to build solidarities and networks instead of indulging in self-glorification of selfies and moments with leaders.

“Master the tools of tech. Share them in your groups, reach out to those who are not with us,” she said in her hour-long lecture organised by the Students’ Federation of India.