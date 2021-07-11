Farmer’s family attempts suicide

HYDERABAD

Members of a family allegedly attempted suicide in front of a fertilizer trader’s house at Tadicharla village of Malhar mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district on Sunday, alleging that the trader had taken over their three acres against the farmer’s dues of fertilizer purchases.

According to the information reaching here, Ragam Satish, a farmer of the village, had purchased fertilizers worth ₹83,000 from a local trader M. Rajaeshwar Rao over the last couple of years. As the farmer did not repay the amount in time, the trader who kept the farmer’s pattadar passbook with him as surety, had got the registered the land illegally in his name by multiplying the outstanding due amount by charging compound interest.

Learning the alleged act of the trader, the farmer’s family members along with Satish, his mother and others went to the trader’s house, staged a protest and reportedly tried to consume pesticide brought along with them. However, revenue and police officials reached in time to prevent the untoward incident.

