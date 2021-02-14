Farmers didn’t expect a suppressive govt.: Bhatti

Hyderabad

14 February 2021 23:29 IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said he did not expect filing of false cases against the farmers raising their voice for the injustice and this was not the Telangana that everyone wanted.

Speaking to farmers at Nagpur village in Balkonda constituency in old Nizamabad district during his “Face to Face with Farmers” on Sunday, he said farmers were the worst hit after Telangana came into being with the policies of the TRS government.

Farmers losing crops during rains were never compensated while the government is also reluctant to buy the produce after forcing them into regulated cultivation.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vikramarka asked the Chief Minister to visit villages to understand the problems and not assume that everything is fair and proper sitting in his farmhouse. He said farmers are disillusioned with the government and were dejected with its decision to close down all the procurement centres. The Chief Minister wants to see only his family happy and not others, he alleged.

The CLP leader said farmers are opposing the new farm laws by the Centre and they are unanimous on this. Telangana farmers are ready to support farmers protesting in New Delhi against the new laws, he said and asked the farmers to participate in huge numbers in the “Chalo Hyderabad” programme of Kisan Congress on February 27.

Attacks on SCs

People belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities in Rural Kamalapur of Nizamabad district complained to Mr Bhatti on the rising attacks on them and wanted their plight to be noticed. The CLP leader spoke to the Police Commissioner Kartikeya and arranged a meeting of farmers with him on Tuesday. He assured them that if they ae denied justice, he would raise their issue in the Assembly.

Mr. Bhatti alleged that KCR had revived the feudal lord culture in Telangana while everyone expected a progressive Telangana after separation from Andhra Pradesh. “KCR has revived the Gadi culture crushing democracy and those who raised their voices,” he alleged.