Farmers complain of glitches in ‘Dharani’ portal

We are forced to run around officials, Sanjay told

Dharani portal, the much-touted online registration system, was in focus on the eighth day of BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ with farmers en route coming out with a litany of complaints and the intransigence of the Revenue department on Saturday.

With former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devender Fadnavis joining him during his walk across Vikarabad, the BJP leader held a farmers’ meeting where they poured out their frustration over the functioning of the revenue officials and the glitches associated with the portal.

“Dharani has brought forth many problems and we are forced to run around the revenue officials, without respite. Approaching the Collector too has not been helpful, please provide us a solution,” said Narasimha Reddy of Athili village.

Another farmer Vijaykumar from Bantswaram said that application for the Rythu Bima scheme was not uploaded despite making requests. “We are caught in a no man’s land due to the portal,” said Manikya Reddy, another farmer, while another villager Lakshmi wanted MNGRES to be linked to farm labour.

Other agriculture issues were also brought to his notice. Krishna, a farmer, complained that joining Sericulture and Horticulture into Agriculture had led to lot of confusion on whom to approach for subsidy benefits. Dasaratha Reddy claimed that Rythu Bandhu was benefiting only rich farmers.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said his tour was meant to bring a BJP government which worked for the poor and farmers’ welfare to power. “TRS government has stopped all subsidies with the introduction of Rythu Bandhu. Why are tenant farmers left out? Dharani is a big scam,” he said.

While explaining the PM Kisan Sanman scheme, he lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and questioned why he did not reveal the extent of funds received from Centre after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi with a wish list.

“The Centre is funding all welfare and development schemes in TS which this government does not want to say as it has been diverting them or misappropriating them,” he claimed.

Stating that the Mr. Sanjay’s padayatra would bring a change in the perception of people in Telangana, former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis sought to know whether Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had ever interacted with farmers as Mr. Sanjay was doing now.

He asked the farming community to support the Praja Sangrama Yatra and the BJP so that a farmer/peasant/people-friendly government was installed in Telangana in 2023 to end all problems of people.

Senior BJP leader G. Narayan Reddy too castigated the government for failing to correct the technical issues in Dharani portal. “Eleven months have gone by since the inauguration but it has been unable to carry out the transactions properly putting lakhs of farmers in utter distress as issues relating to 20 lakh acres under prohibited lands are yet to be addressed.”

He demanded that the government constitute a committee with IT professionals to solve the issues of the Dharani portal and do justice to farmers.