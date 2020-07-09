Farmers celebrate court ruling on NIMZ

R. AvadhaniSANGAREDDY

09 July 2020 21:11 IST

The High Court staying the proposed public hearing on National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) that was scheduled for Friday brought a sense of relief to the farmers of several villages falling under the NIMZ, near Zaheerabad.

Though the relief is temporary — for the public hearing has only been put off due to the coronavirus scare — the farmers celebrated the court direction by exchanging sweets. Four farmers from Mamidgi – M. Raji Reddy, G. Mallikarjun, R Sangappa and K. Veera Reddy – had approached the High Court seeking postponement of the public hearing. The establishment of NIMZ, spread over 12,600 acres of villages in two Jarasangam and Nyalakal mandals under Zaheerabad revenue division was proposed by the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2014 before formation of Telangana State and formal approvals were accorded. After formation of Telangana, the State government moved fast and acquired about 3,000 acres of land under G.O. 123, which was stuck down by the High Court recently.

After the announcement proposing establishment of NIMZ, the land rates in the surrounding areas sky rocketed and many farmers are reluctant to sell their lands. They have made their intentions clear and are stating that they can sell their lands only under Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act- 2013). Their contention is that the compensation being offered by the government is too low. The government has been offering an amount of ₹ 7 lakh per acre whereas the market rate is much higher and varies from village to village. The land rates near the main roads are much higher compared to interior villages. “We are not ready to sell our land to the government. What can we do after selling lands as we do know nothing but farming? What happens to our next generation?” asked Raji Reddy, one of the farmers who had approached the court.

