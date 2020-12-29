Farmers at their wits end

We were misguided by Chief Minister, allege ryots

Sanjeeva Reddy is a farmer of Nizmpur in Sadasahivapet mandal. He cultivated five acres of fine variety (Sanna Rakaalu) paddy during the season. He took the decision of sowing fine variety as it was suggested by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the beginning of season. Even the agriculture officers who visited villages suggested farmers to for the variety.

Four months down the lane, he incurred a loss of ₹1.5 lakh.

Kasula Narasimha Rama Sharma is another farmer from Ismailkhanpet. He too cultivated paddy. As there was no remunerative price for the produce, he got paddy milled and kept part of it for his family needs, besides selling the remaining part of it.

‘CM misguided us’

The cases of these two farmers represent the plight of several ryots in the district. “We were misguided by the Chief Minister. If there is no assurance for the promise made by the Chief Minister, then whom should we meet? What is the alternative left to us?” asked Mr. Sanjeeva Reddy.

Confused lot

The farmers are also confused over the purported statement issued by the Chief Minister that there will be no buying from farmers by the State government agencies and they can sell the farm produce wherever they get better price.

“Few weeks ago, Mr. Rao himself called for a bandh against the new farm Acts passed by the Union Government and all the Ministers were directed to participate in the agitation and they blocked the highways keeping several travellers wait for hours. Some of the Ministers asked how the farmers can sell the produce at some other place and if it is possible. Now the same Chief Minister is telling farmers to sell their produce wherever better price is available. He has no moral right to continue in that position. What a paradox?” said another farmer, not wanted to be identified.

‘Awareness needed’

“An awareness needs to be created among farmers that they have to change the pattern of crops and sow the crops in demand. There will be a revolt from farmers if they are left on the road without a solution to sell their produce,” commented another farmer.