Farmer gives his petitions a burial

Inspired, perhaps, by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s telephonic redress of a farmer’s grievance on Wednesday, a young farmer on Thursday registered his protest against official apathy in a novel way at the office of the MRO — he dug a pit at the office and buried the petitions he had brought with him.

Around 11.30 a.m., Jogu Ashok, 29, along with his aged parents, walked to the Chityala MRO’s office with a bunch of petitions and a digging bar. Right at the entrance to the office, he dug a pit and buried the petitions.

The message

The whole act was videographed, and the photographs were faxed to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The message Ashok wanted to convey is, “A poor man’s petitions get buried at revenue offices.”

According to him, during Dasara in 2018, his neighbour had dug a borewell adjacent to his agriculture land, violating the minimum distance of 250 metres between two borewells as required by the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA). This had led to his only source of water for land going dry.

Although legal notices were served on him and an inspection was conducted, the authorities ordered seizure of borewells of both parties, depriving him, who was legally entitled, of irrigation facility, he said.

MRO Visalakshi said Mr Ashok’s neighbour had attempted suicide, and recently filed a writ petition over the issue.