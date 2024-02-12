Farmer electrocuted in Mulugu district

February 12, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MULUGU

An electric wire allegedly laid by poachers to hunt wild boars at an agricultural field proved fatal for a farmer at Dumpillagudem village in Govindaraopet mandal of Mulugu district late on Sunday night.

The incident came to light on Monday morning after the local farmers reported the matter to the police on finding the body of the deceased at an agricultural field on the outskirts of Dumpillagudem, sources said. The police identified the deceased as 28-year-old Pindi Ramesh of Dumpillagudem.

Sources said that Ramesh was electrocuted when he accidentally stepped on a live electric wire allegedly set up by poachers to trap wild boars late in the night.

The Govindaraopet police registered a case and are on the lookout for the suspected poachers.

A similar incident was reported in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, where a Greyhounds commando, A. Praveen, died of electric shock after coming in contact with a live wire during a combing operation. Police suspect that the live electric wire was erected by poachers to kill wild boars.