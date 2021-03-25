Farm mechanisation in TS to be doubled to tackle labour crunch

Hyderabad

25 March 2021 00:35 IST

Inventory of farm cluster-wise will be created to identify their needs

The government plans to double farm mechanisation in the State through a new scheme to overcome farm labour shortage and increase mechanisation from the existing 45% to 90% over the next four years.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said in the Assembly on Wednesday that an inventory of farm cluster-wise will be created for identifying the needs of farmers for every 5,000 acres.

The new scheme will be prepared based on the inventory to supply farm equipment like harvesters, threshers, winnowers and reapers through Custom Hiring Centres.

The Minister said there is likely to be severe shortage of farm labourers in the future and with the paddy cultivation increasing in Telangana, it would further be difficult to find labourers. Keeping that in view, the government is focusing on farm mechanisation and will announce the new scheme after finalising the modalities, he said.

Mr. Reddy said farm mechanisation will reduce the input costs and save time for farmers which in turn can ensure effective and timely intervention. The Custom Hiring Centres, he felt, will also open new employment avenues for the rural youth. He said the government spent ₹ 951.28 crore for farm mechanisation over the last few years benefiting 6.66 lakh farmers. The government had earmarked ₹ 1,500 crore exclusively for farm mechanisation for providing up to 50% subsidy on the farm equipment.