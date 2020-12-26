Farm inputs distributed

Agricultural implements, cane juice machines and vegetable oil production equipment worth ₹42 lakh was given free of cost to farmers and unemployed youth and women by Marri Rajashekar Reddy, TRS incharge for Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency.

At a programme held at Medchal Mandal Praja Parishad office here on Wednesday, the equipment and implements were distributed by Labour Minister M. Malla Reddy.

Mr. Rajashekhar Reddy said that modern implements and equipment were designed at the Department of Science and Technology of Marri Lakshman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT). He said the idea was not only to help the unemployed youth who lost employment due to COVID-19 but also expose them to latest equipment that is easy to manage without any recurring financial burden.

Some of the implements distributed included power tillers, fertiliser spraying machines and easy to operate vegetable oil producing machines.