‘Farewell’ prayers to a village

R. Avadhani

27 February 2020 22:43 IST

Villagers of Thanedarpally, to be submerged in Kondapochamma reservoir, move to new houses

Singam Kanakaiah is a native of Thanedarpally village in Mulugu mandal. Along with his father Yadagiri and brother Mahender, he performed Polala Panduga on Wednesday night.

The whole village was lit with oil lamps. Women carrying Bonalu with an earthen lamp on the top went around the village and offered prayers to Durga Mata, Pochamma and other village deities. Every family prepared special dishes to offer to the goddess. They prayed to the almighty to bless them with a bright future, as the entire village is going to get vacated very shortly, as it is one of the villages that would get submerged under Kondapochamma reservoir.

Already the oustees of Thanedarpally tanda had vacated the tanda and shifted to their newly allocated houses at Tunkibollaram after performing pujas on February 1. Now it was the turn of Thanedarpally village to vacate.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of three villages and one tanda — Thanedarpally, Thanedarpally tanda, Mamidyala and Bahilampur will submerge under Kondapochamma reservior.

“We were forced to sell our lands to the government for construction of Kondapochamma reservoir. Many of us are unable to buy lands with the amount offered by the government. But there was no other option. We had become landless farmers about three years ago and this will continue for ever, unless luck smiles,” said a villager on condition of anonymity.

According to the villagers, houses were allotted for 127 families of Thanedarpally at Tunkibollaram in December 2019 and keys were already handed over. Many of the allottees had already got their new houses modified according to their liking, spending between ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 5 lakh.

“The authorities had promised to arrange pujaris to perform housewarming rituals tomorrow (Friday). Hence, all of us offered last prayers in the village wishing a bright future for everyone. Houses were allotted to me, my father and brother,” Kanakaiah told The Hindu.

He is happy that all of them got houses and he spent about ₹ 3 lakh for modification of his house, including compound wall and toilets.