Farewell for High Court Chief Justice Radhakrishnan

HYDERABAD

02 April 2019 00:41 IST

The first Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, who is set to assume charge as Kolkata High Court Chief Justice on transfer, was given a farewell at a meeting held here on Monday.

In the presence of the full court along with Advocate Generals (AGs) of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Courts B.S. Prasad and Dammalapati Srinivas respectively, the CJ was bidden adieu. Recalling the constitution of separate HC for Telangana, AG B.S. Prasad said the address delivered by the CJ on the eve of commencement of the new HC was inspiring for entire legal fraternity.

With him as the first CJ of Telangana HC, the pages of its judicial book would begin with his name and he would have a special place in the hearts of Telangana legal fraternity, he said. He lauded the CJ for giving opportunity to young lawyers to present arguments in the First Court and boosting their morale.

Advertising

Advertising

“The CJ involved young lawyers in discussion, directed them towards the correct proposition of law,” Mr. Prasad said.

He said the CJ had accorded top priority to preservation of ecology, prevention of pollution, conservation of wildlife and curbing human trafficking.

The CJ thanked the judges’ committees and the HC registry officials for their co-operation in allocation of staff during bifurcation of the erstwhile Hyderabad HC for the States of Telangana and AP.