Fare hike comes as a shock

City bus fare hike by the TSRTC has come as a rude shock for several ordinary commuters, by burning a hole in their pockets on the first day.

Short distance travellers were hit hard, as the fare hike was 100% for them. Though sought to be justified as 20 paisa per kilometre, increase of ₹5 in the basic fare has left the passengers seething.

“This is not 20 paisa hike per kilometre. I have travelled less than two kilometres from Liberty to Lakdi-ka-pul, and been charged ₹15 for the same. Calculated at 20 paisa per kilometre, the hike should have been less than ₹1 for this distance,” fumed K. Narsimha Reddy, a senior citizen.

He noted that during the RTC strike, ₹15 was the price he paid for share auto-rickshaws to travel the same distance. “I was waiting desperately for the strike to be called off, unable to bear the increased expenditure on travel. But now, this hike has flattened everything,” Mr. Reddy said.

“From Mehdipatnam to Himayatnagar, ₹10 was the fare in the ordinary bus. Now they are charging the same amount even if you get down in the next stop. This fight between the Chief Minister and RTC (workers) has ended up breaking our backs,” cursed Hameed Bi, a daily labourer.

She also pointed out that aboard several vehicles painted in colours (red and white) that define ordinary buses, Metro Express fares were being collected. “After tearing the ticket, they inform that it is a different bus. If it is different, then show it in the colours. How else will we illiterates know?” she questioned.

The fare hike could eventually result in more two wheelers and private vehicles on the roads, as travelling by own vehicle could prove to be more economical. “Three people sharing an auto would cost us less now than travelling by city bus for covering short distances. In fact, Metro too is comparatively more economical,” Samhitha Reddy, another commuter noted.