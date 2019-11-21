Family stages protest against panchayat secretary

Panchayat secretary of Thallapusapally in Kesamudram Md Imam Pasha allegedly demanded and accepted bribe to issue a death certificate to a family. However, even after receiving the bribe, the official did not provide the certificate and made the family members make several visits to his office, it was alleged. The frustrated family sat on a protest outside his chamber and demanded that the certificate be issued.

Bayya Lingamma of the village applied for death certificate of her husband Narasaiah who died on September 12. The panchayat secretary allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for the certificate. Lingamma struck a deal for ₹6,000 and paid the amount to him on September 22, it was said. However, the secretary allegedly issued a faulty hand-written certificate on Form 6 which was not valid to apply for insurance, Rythu Bhima or Rythu Bandhu. The family members who applied for insurance were told that the death certificate was not valid and asked them to bring it on Form 10.

Meanwhile, the family developed deputes with the son and daughters of Lingamma fighting over financial issues. The village sarpanch reportedly asked the panchayat secretary not to provide the death certificate to the family. As a result, the family had been visiting the office for two months without any result. The official allegedly kept asking them to come again some other time and delayed the issuance of the certificate.

Vexed, the family members, including Lingamma and her two daughters, Shobha and Latha, sat on a protest outside the panchayat officer’s chamber demanding that he issue them the certificate immediately. After an argument, the secretary issued the certificate to the family on Wednesday.