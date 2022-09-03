Family planning surgery: 12 women discharged

Four of 34 women who were operated on last month died; inquiry continuing

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 03, 2022 23:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 30 women who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) at a community health centre in Ibrahimpatnam of Rangareddy district, and were admitted to hospital, 12 have been discharged. The remaining would be discharged in a day or two. DPL is a family planning programme. 

A DPL camp was held at the government health facility on August 25 where 34 women were operated on and four died. An inquiry was launched to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said as per preliminary findings, errors in sterilisation led to infection in the victims. A final report would be submitted to the government after receiving forensic report. Viscera samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As a precautionary measure, the remaining 30 women were admitted at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, and Apollo Hospitals. Dr Srinivasa Rao said all those undergoing treatment are in good health. 

The health facility where the DPL surgeries were conducted comes under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, while family planning programme comes under Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare. Dr Srinivasa Rao said that he was made the inquiry officer instead of the heads of the two departments to ensure impartial inquiry.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app