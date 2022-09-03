Family planning surgery: 12 women discharged

Four of 34 women who were operated on last month died; inquiry continuing

Of the 30 women who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) at a community health centre in Ibrahimpatnam of Rangareddy district, and were admitted to hospital, 12 have been discharged. The remaining would be discharged in a day or two. DPL is a family planning programme.

A DPL camp was held at the government health facility on August 25 where 34 women were operated on and four died. An inquiry was launched to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said as per preliminary findings, errors in sterilisation led to infection in the victims. A final report would be submitted to the government after receiving forensic report. Viscera samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

As a precautionary measure, the remaining 30 women were admitted at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, and Apollo Hospitals. Dr Srinivasa Rao said all those undergoing treatment are in good health.

The health facility where the DPL surgeries were conducted comes under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, while family planning programme comes under Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare. Dr Srinivasa Rao said that he was made the inquiry officer instead of the heads of the two departments to ensure impartial inquiry.