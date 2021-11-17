Family of three held for repeat burglaries

HYDERABAD

A family of three — a man, wife and their 19-year-old daughter — was arrested on Tuesday for repeat burglaries, with 16.5 tola gold ornaments being recovered from them.

The trio were taken into custody at Chandulal Baradari, in Kamatipura police limits, while they were reportedly executing their ‘relaxed but focussed’ plan.

“Zakiya, the woman, would casually walk into houses with opened doors and come out with gold or cash. Her daughter Ayesha would keep watch near the gate and the husband Abdul Saleem would keep vigil from a distance. If the situation turned bad, the woman would say she was looking for houses to stay on rent,” sub-inspector G.S. Daniel said.

The family from Mailardevpally has a previous history of four offences in the same police limits. Police said Abdul Saleem, who was into clothes business, took to thievery along with his family for easy money.