Family members of organ donors felicitated

Service of 14 good Samaritans also lauded

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar on Monday felicitated family members of organ donors and 14 good Samaritans who have saved accident victims.

He also felicitated six doctors who served road accident victims free of cost, five SCSC traffic \volunteers, 32 police personal, six members of RTAM cell for shifting road accident victims.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sajjanar appreciated the good samaritans and said that they are role models for everyone in society. Traffic police officers have coordinated timely with the hospitals and saved road accident victims. “Over 2,000 traffic volunteers are working under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, in this 500 traffic volunteers are working actively and relentlessly who are software professionals.

In Cyberabad RTAM Cell (Road Traffic Accidents Monitoring Cell) will monitor and analyses all hit and run cases, he said, adding that with it more than 200 cases of the hit-and-run cases were detected.

In the year November 2018 Cyberabad Police started the Marojanma initiative with the coordination of the Jeevandan Programme. Many of the Police families came forward to donate the organs of their deceased family members.

As many as 83 persons have donated organs and 308 lives were saved in the State under the Jeevandan scheme of Telangana so far in the year 2021.

Traffic DCP Vijay Kumar SM said seven families who lost their family members came forward and donated organs and brought happiness in others lives. “Every day many accidents are being witnessed in Cyberabad. Without any doubt, good Samaritans helped the road accident victims. Among the 15 good Samaritans, 12 members of these good Samaritans were felicitated today,” he said. Later, they launched a traffic awareness song.